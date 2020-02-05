Hailey Bieber says following Jesus is the 'most important part' of her relationship with husband Justin

Faith and spirituality are the "most important part" of Justin Bieber and wife Hailey's marriage, the model reveals.

Speaking to Elle magazine about her faith, life and what it's like being married to one of the biggest pop stars in the world, Hailey said that their shared Christian faith is "everything".

"Being able to share that with each other—to have that bond of faith and spirituality—is so [critical] for us," she said.

"It's the most important part of our relationship, following Jesus together, being a part of the church community together. It's everything."

She told the magazine how her own faith has evolved since her childhood days attending the church of her parents and that she found a spiritual home in Hillsong Church because it is geared towards young people.

"As I got older, it got harder to follow church and the Bible because it felt very adult. I don't want to sound wrong, but it was boring. I didn't care about it anymore, until I found a church I felt was geared toward young people. And for me, that was the Hillsong Church in New York City," she said.

"It started to feel like my own little community of people who were also young and following God and just immersed in a church community. Then I developed my own relationship to church and my own relationship with God, separate from being raised that way by my parents. That's been a cool journey for me."

Justin and Hailey legally wed in a simple courthouse ceremony two years ago but it was last year that they finally had the big formal wedding in a chapel in front of all their closest friends and family, among them many of their celebrity friends, including Jaden Smith and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The Biebers were unusual in the A-list crowd for having a traditional courtship and making a vow of celibacy to each other until they got married.

The pair both speak openly about their faith, Justin telling his fans at the start of 2020 that God has big plans for them this year.

After battling Lyme Disease for much of last year, Justin is in "perfectly healthy" now, Hailey told Elle.

He has just released his new single "Yummy" and a YouTube docuseries giving a behind the scenes glimpse of his life and work in the studio.

Announcing the new projects in December, he said: "God has me right where he wants me."