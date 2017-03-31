'Gwent: The Witcher Card Game' PS4 Beta release date: Technical beta begins this weekend

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The technical beta for "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" finally comes to PlayStation 4 this weekend.

Having offered the game's beta on PC and Xbox One since October 2016, developer and publisher CD Projekt RED revealed on the game's official website that PlayStation 4 players from Europe, North America, and South America can finally get their hands on the upcoming free-to-play collectible card game.

The timed technical beta began on Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. EDT, 10 a.m. PDT, 6 p.m. BST, and 7 p.m. CEST. Players can get to enjoy the beta until Monday, April 3, at 2 a.m. EDT, 7 a.m. BST, and 8 a.m. CEST or Sunday, April 4, at 11 p.m. PDT.

According to the game developer, the PlayStation 4 technical beta build let players come up with their own card decks as well as play the game's tutorial and casual matches online.

The game developer also mentioned that the technical beta for PlayStation 4 is meant to test the game on the Sony console system with a lot of players trying out the game at the same time. However, they warned that some technical glitches could be experienced while testing the game, yet claimed that it will all be worth it.

Reports say that the period for the technical beta will not be extended, and all technical beta accounts will be deleted once the beta period ends.

To be able to access the "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" technical beta on PlayStation 4, one must access the PlayStation Store to download even if they do not have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Players need to allocate at least 3 GB of space to install the technical beta, and make sure that they have a stable internet connection to play.

The official "Gwent: The Witcher Card Game" release date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC has yet to be announced in the coming days.