Gwen Stefani pregnancy rumors: 'The Voice' coach expecting a baby with Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on the set of NBC's The Voice. NBC

It looks like things are going really well between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The two, who have been dating since November 2015, are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Stefani, 47, sparked pregnancy rumors after she was spotted wearing an embroidered maxi dress — seemingly hiding her small baby bump underneath — to church on Sunday, Aug. 13. She was joined by her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband and Bush lead singer, Gavin Rossdale.

Adding fuel to the fire, a source revealed to X17 that Stefani and Shelton have been trying to have a child since they started seeing each other in 2015. Even though the latter is already a father figure to the former's three kids, she still wants him to have one of his own.

"She's very religious and leaving it all up to God," the source continued. "Given her age, they've never used birth control and just figure if it happens it happens. She really wants Blake to have the experience of being a dad."

However, it is important to note that this is not the first time Stefani has been linked to pregnancy rumors. In the past, it was reported that the "Used to Love You" hitmaker was trying to get pregnant through in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments.

It seems that IVF did not work out. That being said, "The Voice" couple is now looking into surrogacy as an option or even adoption. If they succeed, they allegedly intend to exchange vows in a private ceremony with only their closest friends and family in attendance.

"They're trying to have a baby first," a different source said in an interview with The Hollywood Gossip. "That's their main focus right now. [Gwen's] determined to have another baby and carry it herself."