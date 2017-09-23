Gwen Stefani news: Singer announces 2017 album, teases title track

A photo of Gwen Stefani backstage before her L.A.M.B. Spring 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Many will be pleased to hear that singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani is not planning to stay out of the music spotlight for long. The 47-year-old will be releasing her fourth studio album on Oct. 6.

To tease fans, Stefani dropped the title track from her upcoming album, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas." The one-minute-and-a-half track features guest vocals from country singer and boyfriend, Blake Tollison Shelton.

"My heart skipped and I reacted / Can't believe that this is happening / Like a present sent from God," Stefani and Shelton sing in the chorus. "Sleigh bells singing 'Hallelujah' / Stars are shining on us too / I want to thank you, baby / You make it feel like Christmas."

The other tracks are "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow," "My Gift Is You," "Silent Night," "When I Was a Little Girl," "Last Christmas," "Under the Christmas Lights," "Santa Baby," "White Christmas," "Never Kissed Anyone with Blue Eyes Before You," and "Christmas Eve."

The exciting news comes over two months after the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker first announced that she planned on releasing new music by the end of the year. This is apparently the reason why she took a break from "The Voice."

"I've been working on new music, which I'm so excited to release this year," Stefani said in an interview with Weekender. "I can't say too much about it just yet, but I've had so much fun in the studio."

At the time, Stefani also shared the truth about what it was like to work with Shelton. While it is not the first time that they have worked together, the singer said it was a totally unique and enjoyable experience.

"Anytime I've ever collaborated with anyone, it's always my favorite," the mother-of-three told Entertainment Tonight. "But to do something with him -- because he's so talented and comes from such a different world -- to make music together, it was just so shocking!"