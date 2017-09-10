Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton News: Is singer pregnant at 47?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani join "The Voice" as coaches. Facebook/NBCTheVoice

Despite pregnancy rumors plaguing Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for some time, the couple does not mind them and has made no effort to shut them down. A recent report claims that the songstress has been giving off pregnancy vibes and, apparently, hiding her alleged "baby bump."

Although most of the baby reports have been debunked for the past year, the latest development contends Stefani is actively showing off signs of pregnancy. A source of Hollywood Life revealed, "Gwen's body language lately has been of that someone that is in the early stages of pregnancy."

The insider went on to say that many people close to the couple already know the news, with the way Stefani has been acting lately. The source divulged that Shelton is perfectly fine with the idea of his girlfriend being pregnant, adding that the country super star does not seem to be in any visible stress when the "family talk" is brought up.

Moreover, the snitch continued, "If anyone brings up if he'd like to be a father, he looks at it fondly and speaks about how it would be a blessing. But he also is keeping things close to his vest when it comes to confirming anything, and at the same time he isn't denying it either."

Other sources assert that Stefani's body language is slowly becoming that of an expecting woman. She is reportedly seen covering her belly, carrying herself differently, and some even claim that she is sporting a baby bump.

Just last month, rumors surfaced that the 47-year-old songstress was trying alternative methods to get pregnant. She was allegedly consulting with Chinese herbalists and undergoing acupuncture to help increase fertility. It is not new for Stefani and Shelton to face several baby rumors since the two publicized their relationship, following the breakup of Shelton to Miranda Lambert.

Even though these reports sound too good to be true, neither of the two ever confirmed any of them. Readers are then advised to take these with a grain of salt.