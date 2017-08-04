Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton to collaborate on new album, says source

It is almost that wonderful time of the year. Hence, Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton are reportedly teaming up for new music.

According to reports, Stefani is back in the recording studio, working on some songs that will presumably be on her next album. Allegedly, she has already registered a handful of song titles, including "You Make It Feel like Christmas" which she reportedly co-wrote with Shelton.

"Christmas music from Gwen is on the way," an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight, adding Stefani's untitled Christmas album is intended to drop in the fall.

If reports turn out to be true, this marks the second time that Stefani and Shelton have worked together. In 2016, the couple co-wrote and co-recorded the latter's hit track, "Go Ahead and Break My Heart."

The idea behind "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" began after Stefani and Shelton shared similar insecurities with each other at the very start of their relationship. The latter composed the first verse, followed by the former analyzing it and writing her own.

"She and I sat down and wrote this song about some serious insecurities that we had when we first started down this road with each other, and we both had trust issues," the "Came Here to Forget" hitmaker said in an interview with PEOPLE at the time. "We were getting over it, but we wrote this song about it. And it's perfect. I couldn't be happier about that song and the way it came about and the honest way ... It is like people getting a look at something personal for the first time."

Stefani and Shelton met on the set of NBC's "The Voice." Shortly after their respective splits from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and country singer Miranda Lambert, the two confirmed that they were an item in November 2015.