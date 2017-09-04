Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rumors: Couple could be expecting a child

A photo of Gwen Stefani backstage before her L.A.M.B. Spring 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

American singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani has been recently rumored to be pregnant with her boyfriend, country artist Blake Shelton. Though both parties have been quiet about the matter, the media and fans alike have been abuzz, and it seems that they won't stop talking about the issue any time soon.

According to Hollywood Life, the couple have been trying to bear a child for a while now. An insider from the publication stated that both Stefani and Shelton will be more than happy to have a child. "If Gwen IS pregnant, or [gets] pregnant soon, it seems Blake would be perfectly fine with it because he is not in any apparent stress around friends anytime family talk is brought up. He actually welcomes the discussion," stated their insider.

Shelton does not have kids of his own yet, which is another point that would propel the rumors of the couple trying to have their own child. However, Stefani already has three boys from her previous marriage with Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, who are eleven, nine, and three years old respectively. Stefani's marriage with Rossdale lasted for 13 years before they finally divorced sometime in 2015.

Stefani has been reported by the Celebrity Insider with pictures on social media that may suggest that she is indeed with child. This has been visible through her body language, showing signs of the early stages in a woman's pregnancy along with patterns that suggest possible maternal instincts. Sources have even alluded Stefani's actions to be similar to her past pregnancy, when she carried her son Apollo in her tummy.

Shelton, who is now 41, and Stefani, 47, got together after their respective divorces in 2015. It is possible that the pregnancy rumors are false. However, it is only a matter of time before the truth comes out.