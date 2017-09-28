Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton news: Couple is still plagued with break-up rumors

A promotional photo for "The Voice," featuring Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys. Facebook/NBCTheVoice

Rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's split continue to plague them, with recent ones claiming that the country crooner is starting to re-think the relationship.

Shelton and Stefani have been open about their relationship, as they have been sharing intimate photos on social media, but according to Hollywood Life, there have been rumors that things between the couple are not going well. The two allegedly have been arguing about their future, and it supposedly resulted in major trouble for them. An insider revealed, "[Blake] felt like he had to stand strong and put an end to the fighting."

The fights reportedly were about Stefani refusing to live in Oklahoma, as well as the tension between her and Shelton's mom, who supposedly still has a communication with the country star's ex-wife Miranda Lambert. As many may know, the country singer's main residence is in Oklahoma, and while Stefani and her children have been seen there frequently, the informant claimed that the songstress did not want to call it "home."

Although things between the couple allegedly are strained, the magazine insider said that Shelton and Stefani had not yet split and noted that people around them were convinced that the issues would ultimately be handled. The source quipped, "He clearly loves Gwen," and added that the crooner has told his pals that the alleged break-up "isn't for the best."

Nevertheless, Gossip Cop debunked the report and assured that the pair is very much still together. Proving that their relationship is not on the rocks, Stefani and Shelton stepped out with her children in Los Angeles last week.

A representative of Stefani even asserted that the report was a false narrative. While the rumors continue to swirl around the web, the lovely couple seems unbothered by any of these claims.