Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton news: Country singer wants to pass on family tradition to Stefani's children

Couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani co-judged in "The Voice." Facebook/NBCTheVoice

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been plagued with pregnancy rumors for the past several months, but the couple has been tight-lipped about them. Recently, a report claimed that the country crooner wanted to pass on his family tradition by teaching Stefani's sons to hunt.

Fans have been wondering whether the pair will start a family together. However, it appears like Stefani is focusing on her career and her children (Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo), whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Then, Hollywood Life exclusively reported that Shelton wanted to teach his girlfriend's sons how to hunt.

Shelton has become a mentor to Kingston and Zuma, as he has taken them fishing in Oklahoma and has taught them to play the guitar. The outlet asserted that since the singer is a proud country man, he also wanted to teach the kids to hunt.

An insider of the magazine revealed, "Blake was born and raised a country man, and some of his happiest memories are of going fishing and hunting with his dad and uncle." The informant went on to divulge that Shelton would love to teach the boys how to hunt deer in Oklahoma, but Stefani is completely against it, adding that the songstress "grew up in Orange County, and spend her free time as a teenager at the mall rather than out in the woods."

The source added that Stefani is a vegan and "killing animals has never really been a part of her life." Even though the singer does not force her children to eat vegan, she is firm in her decision of not letting them handle guns and shoot a deer. The insider then quipped that this difference of opinion is one of the big things the couple "can't get along on."

Allegedly, Shelton asserted that the boys need toughening up. The source then added, "Hunting is probably one of the biggest things they fight about, which isn't all that surprising when you consider their very different upbringings." Nevertheless, the couple did not confirm the rumor yet so readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, Shelton and Stefani are still going strong despite the rumors that they are having fights. A source close to the country superstar told ET that the two are still very happy together and are taking things slow.

The source said that it has been smooth sailing for the two, and although they are not talking about getting married, they are talking about being together forever. The informant added, "Gwen's kids love Blake. They think he's really cool and he's made such an effort over the last two years to really be able to relate to them and sign on to projects he knows they'll be impressed by."