'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' release date, plot news: Third chapter will set up future decades of the MCU

The upcoming sci-fi-action film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will set up the next few decades of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as it expands the cosmic arena.

In a Facebook Live Q&A, writer and director James Gunn expressed how instrumental the third installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise will be in shaping up the future of the MCU.

Gunn said that the third installment of the franchise "will take place after the next two 'Avengers' movies and it will help to set up the next 10, 20 years of Marvel movies. It's going to really expand the cosmic universe."

For "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Gunn hinted that Nova, a superhero within the Marvel universe, may show up in the movie. "Nova comes up occasionally as someone we might use," he revealed.

Adam Warlock may also appear as the character was teased in the end credits of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" when Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) mentioned "Adam" who was gestating inside a hi-tech cocoon.

The first "Guardians of the Galaxy" was about five outcasts in space, led by Star Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who were brought together by a stolen powerful orb that could fetch an enormous amount of money. However, the villain Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) also had his eyes on the orb; thus ensued a battle with the Guardians of the Galaxy to retrieve it.

The second installment of the space franchise dealt with Star Lord reuniting with his dad Ego (Kurt Russell) on the latter's planet which he created. However, it turned out that Ego had a nefarious plan of using his son's power to transform the planets in the universe into his own image but in the process, destroying all life on them.

It remains to be seen how "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will lay the groundwork for the succeeding movies in the MCU.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" release date has not yet been announced but is expected to arrive in 2020.