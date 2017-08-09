Entertainment
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director James Gunn speaks on film's music and characters

Leovic Arceta

Reportedly, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is one of the movies in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.Facebook/ guardiansofthegalaxy

Director James Gunn, responsible for penning and directing the two movies, is already working on the third installment of the series. He has already selected the music to be included in the film, and is exploring different directions that the series' characters can take.

During a recent event supporting the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" to home entertainment, the filmmaker spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and shared his thoughts about the movie's music and the creative process involved in making the third installment of the hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.

Gunn shared that the music that he had opted to include in the upcoming film is very different from the songs in the first two movies. "Vol. 1 was a playlist of Meredith Quill's songs, whereas Vol. 2 contained Yondu's songs," he said, while stopping short of sharing the songs included in "Vol. 3."

Speaking about his creative process in writing the story, the filmmaker gave credit to the source material, which is the comic book series, but added that he is not restrained by them. "I always do what's best for the movie. A lot of times that means taking things from the source material, and other times it's changing things," said Gunn, adding, "I've changed a lot already from the comics with the Guardians."

The director added that the character of Groot seen in the second "Guardians" film is very different from the Groot seen in the comics. He noted that the comics version of the character did not have the puppy-dog innocence that audience have come to love about the film series' Groot. "I don't restrain myself in any way when it comes to using stuff from the comics or not using it," Gunn added.

Gunn is also working closely with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in plotting the future of the cosmic front of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since the third film is expected to be in 2020, after the release of the Avengers Infinity War in 2018 and its untitled sequel in 2019, which will see the "Guardians" unite with the rest of the Marvel heroes to defeat a common adversary.

