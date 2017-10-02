'Guardians of the Galaxy' news, spoilers: Director confirms character death

Baby Groot is back in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Facebook/Guardians of the Galaxy

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn is done with accusations of hypocrisy surrounding the death and resurrection of Groot (Vin Diesel).

When Gunn tweeted that he hated it when characters are constantly killed off then brought back from the dead, fans were quick to throw back his own character Groot to his face.

"I also mentioned to folks who didn't understand the original tweet...and who kept throwing the Groot revival in my face, that that example doesn't really work because Groot is dead," Gunn wrote on Facebook.

"Although I don't necessarily think it's obvious in 'Vol. 1,' it's important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you," he added.

Groot famously died in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1" during the intense battle between the superhero squad and Ronan (Lee Pace). The sentient tree creature protected the Guardians by extending his body to form a protective shield around them during an explosion.

At the end of the film, Rocket the Racoon (Bradley Cooper) planted a small piece of Groot in a pot, effectively growing a baby Groot in the film's final minutes.

"I do think it's more obvious in 'Vol. 2,' as Baby Groot has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber," Gunn added.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" film franchise stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Michael Rooker as Yondu and Karen Gillan as Nebula.

Gunn also wrote "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." He also wrote the screenplays for "Scooby-Doo" (2002) and "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" (2004), as well as "Dawn of the Dead" (2004).

He is currently working on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is set for release in 2020.