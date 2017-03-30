'Guardians of the Galaxy' gameplay, release date: Telltale Games to launch first episode of game series this April
TellTale Games is gearing up for the launch of the first installment of their upcoming series "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series." The studio has confirmed that the digital title will be made available in April.
The digital version of the first installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series," titled "Tangled Up in Blue," is slated to launch this April 18. Shortly after, on May 2, the game's season pass discs will be made available on various retailers across North America, while its global release will take place on May 5.
The game will be accessible across multiple platforms, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Google Android, Apple iOS, and PCs. The title will cost $4.99.
As revealed in a teaser for the upcoming game, PS4 gamers who pre-order the title will be able to receive an exclusive premium theme. To note, only PS4 players who pre-order the digital season pass for the game series will be able to receive the theme. The premium theme offer went live on Tuesday, March 28.
Players who obtain the season pass edition will be granted a copy of "Tangled Up in Blue." When the next episodes are launched, gamers will be able to secure their copies as soon as they are available.
The key art released by Telltale Games teased the appearance of the Mad Titan Thanos in the game. The series, however, will not feature the well-loved lead characters of the Marvel film.
The first episode of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series," titled "Tangled Up in Blue," is currently available for pre-orders. Various digital retailers have special offers for the title and its season pass edition.
Aside from "Guardians of the Galaxy," Telltale Games has story-driven games based on "The Walking Dead," "Minecraft," "Batman," and more.
More updates should arrive soon.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- After London's terror attack, should I still evangelise my Muslim neighbour?
- Mother of Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last year in Jerusalem is also killed
- Pastor prays for Lazarus-style miracle that dead wife will be resurrected by God
- Christian President of Lebanon controversially declares Christians are 'no longer in direct danger' in Middle East
- Judge throws out class action against Christian group brought by LGBT activists
- Q&A explainer: Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting in Jerusalem against the State of Israel?