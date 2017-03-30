'Guardians of the Galaxy' gameplay, release date: Telltale Games to launch first episode of game series this April

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

TellTale Games is gearing up for the launch of the first installment of their upcoming series "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series." The studio has confirmed that the digital title will be made available in April.

The digital version of the first installment of the "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series," titled "Tangled Up in Blue," is slated to launch this April 18. Shortly after, on May 2, the game's season pass discs will be made available on various retailers across North America, while its global release will take place on May 5.

The game will be accessible across multiple platforms, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Google Android, Apple iOS, and PCs. The title will cost $4.99.

As revealed in a teaser for the upcoming game, PS4 gamers who pre-order the title will be able to receive an exclusive premium theme. To note, only PS4 players who pre-order the digital season pass for the game series will be able to receive the theme. The premium theme offer went live on Tuesday, March 28.

Players who obtain the season pass edition will be granted a copy of "Tangled Up in Blue." When the next episodes are launched, gamers will be able to secure their copies as soon as they are available.

The key art released by Telltale Games teased the appearance of the Mad Titan Thanos in the game. The series, however, will not feature the well-loved lead characters of the Marvel film.

Aside from "Guardians of the Galaxy," Telltale Games has story-driven games based on "The Walking Dead," "Minecraft," "Batman," and more.

More updates should arrive soon.