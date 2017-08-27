'GTA V: Online' news: Latest update adds new car, double XP and bonuses; 'Smuggler's Run' trailer released

Screenshot of "Grand Theft Auto V" for PC Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has continued to provide additional contents to "GTA V: Online," drawing in more players to experience the fun and thrill in the open world multiplayer game. For only a limited period, players will have a chance to get expensive cars, double payouts, and experience points after finishing missions. To further increase the hype, a new game content is confirmed to arrive next week as Rockstar released the first trailer of "Smuggler's Run."

As reported by PC Gamer, one of the new cars offered in "GTA V: Online" is the old but stylish 70's Ocelot Ardent. This is not your ordinary expensive vintage car for it has two front-faced machine guns attached to it. The Ocelot Ardent can be obtained from the Warstock for a relatively cheaper price of $1,150,000.

For players who are not after classic cars mounted with ammunitions, "GTA V: Online" offers more automobiles from Legendary Motorsport. With as much as 25 percent price cut, players can finally have their own Rocket Voltic, Cognoscenti 55, and Schafter. There are other new cars available such as Pulse, a premium race car, and Coast to Coast that can be used to gain more GTA dollars and experience points faster.

Meanwhile, players can get double experience and some extra GTA bucks this week. Rockstar has opened the Bunker Series playlist that will offer more money and Rockstar Points after participating. Extra dollars and experience points are also offered by finishing any Bunker-based adversary mode, as well as Vehicle Vendetta that is giving away double payouts this week.

For those who own a vehicle warehouse in "GTA V: Online," there will be a double payout offered in Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions. Moreover, warehouse add-ons can be purchased with discounts like an executive office for only $750,000. The Smoke Tree Road Bunker now has a discounted price of $1,653,750, down from $2,205,000. Players should take advantage of these great payouts and discounts as soon as possible for the "GTA V: Online" bonus will only be available until Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, Rockstar finally released the trailer for the next major game update, "Smuggler's Run." The title of the upcoming content is based on a PlayStation 2 Rockstar game. In this update, players will now be able to smuggle cargoes in and out of the city to increase business profits. "Smuggler's Run" will be available next week, VG 24/7 reported.