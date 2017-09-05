'GTA Online' update: Battle Royale mode included in Smuggler's Run DLC

Official poster for Motor Wars in "GTA Online" Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has added a battle royal-style game mode to "Grand Theft Auto Online." Called Motor Wars, it features a striking map design, a wide range of weapon choices and a fierce fight for survival.

Released via the Smuggler's Run downloadable content (DLC), Motor Wars resembles the Steam-hit PC game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG) and offers gamers the combined elements of Penned In and Drop Zone.

Rockstar further describes the game mode as "a deadly scavenger hunt where second place is not an option." The game developer's announcement caused fans to elicit comparisons to "PUBG," which stormed the gaming community quickly after its early access release.

Motor Wars starts off with a maximum of four teams, all of whom are thrown into an arena that shrinks over time. A winner is crowned after being the last man standing; that is after the area gets so small that competition or rather, death, is becoming more of a certainty.

Despite its comparison to "PUBG," where resources are needed to be scavenged, this battle royal-esque mode in "GTA Online" gives more absolution, introducing a pistol to players upon the start of the match. A lot of gamers agree, getting more weapons around the area while aiming for survival makes the game even more enjoyable.

"GTA Online" and Rockstar's already impressive resume can propel this game mode to higher heights, amid the increasing popularity of "PUBG." With the addition of weaponized vehicles in "GTA Online," Motor Wars provides a more heavily armored approach.

Smuggler's Run, a nod to a previous Rockstar classic of the same name, also showcases a collection of vehicles and customization items. In the DLC, players can also own an aircraft hangar and get the privilege to run an Air-Freight Business that lets them steal and sell cargos alongside "Nervous" Ron Jakowski, the air-based smuggling area's boss.