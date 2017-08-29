'GTA Online' goes back in time with 'Smuggler's Run'

The Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler's Run official title logo Youtube/Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is going back to the roots of its "Grand Theft Auto" franchise in its upcoming "GTA Online" update.

Dubbed as "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run," the game is a nod from Rockstar's first release titled "Smuggler's Run."

According to Rockstar, "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run" will pick up from where the original game left. Nervous Ron is looking for a new business partner to help him with his smuggling empire.

The game will introduce a vast selection of planes, choppers and different modes of transportation for smuggled goods that will go across Los Santos and Blaine County.

Players will also get to purchase and customize their own hangars that will serve as the warehouse of different aircrafts and the base operation of the smuggling business.

Rockstar also announced that racing in "GTA Online" will receive some improvement.

Coming this fall, strategically placed check points will instantly change the vehicle the player is controlling. It will match the portion of the following course that will change the dynamics of the race.

No word yet has been confirmed for "Grand Theft Auto 6."

Even Steve Ogg, who voiced Trevor Philips in "Grand Theft Auto 5," which was released four years ago, said he also does not have an idea about the next release from the franchise.

"I've heard about that, and people keep asking me, but I have no idea. The actor is the last to know anything, honestly. Like in everything," Canadian voice actor told ComicBook.

He added he enjoyed working for the fifth installment but said it is highly unlikely that the same characters will return for another tour of duty.