'GTA 6' rumors: Game intended for next-gen consoles

As the gaming world excitedly awaits any information on the highly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6" (GTA 6), rumors claim that it is unlikely for the said Rockstar game to arrive within this decade as the studio may be planning to release it for the next-generation consoles.

There is no denying that "GTA 6" is one of the most-clamored-for games. Despite this, though, Rockstar Games has yet to make an official announcement for the game.

While it is certain that there will be a "GTA 6," it remains unknown as to when it will arrive. However, according to the latest reports, game analysts have agreed that it will not arrive earlier than 2020 as Rockstar may intend to release it for the next-gen consoles, specifically for the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Two generations, or however Sony and Microsoft, respectively, decide to label their next-gen gaming consoles.

Apart from possibly arriving in 2020, there are also numerous rumors as to what "GTA 6" will offer. To recall, it was rumored last year that the upcoming game will be set either in London, Japan, or even in the Philippines, as, allegedly, the said countries have the elements that will surely leave "GTA" fans in awe. However, according to recent reports, "GTA 6" may feature the whole of the United States in its map.

In addition to possibly employing the whole of the United States as its setting, earlier rumors claiming that "GTA 6" will feature a female protagonist have also persisted. Allegedly, the game will feature a character to be portrayed by actress Eva Mendes, who is said to star in "GTA 6," along with her real-life partner Ryan Gosling.

Advertisement

Rumors also claim that "GTA 6" will have the 70s as its time setting, which is expected to add excitement to the game as the said era as gangster movies were very popular during this period.

While the rumors on what "GTA 6" may possibly offer are nothing short of exciting, fans are reminded, though, to take everything with a grain of salt for now as they are nothing more than unconfirmed pieces of information.