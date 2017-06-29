'GTA 6' release date rumors: Upcoming video game could launch alongside PlayStation 5
Following the huge success earned by "Grand Theft Auto 6" ("GTA 6"), it is safe to expect that its next installment will be packed with a more thrilling set of action and adventures. Rockstar Games, the video game developer of "GTA," has not yet released an official statement about the rumored "GTA," even though speculations are rife that the upcoming video game is currently in the development stage.
Fans of the popular game are in for a treat. According to reports, the huge fan base of "Grand Theft Auto" might expect a release of the sixth installment by 2020. This year happened to be the rumored launch date of Sony's PlayStation 5 (PS5). Such coincidence sparked hints that "GTA 6" could possibly be released side by side the PS5.
Another theory surfaced courtesy of Michael Pachter, a security analyst at Wedbush, who speculated that the game developer is likely to introduce "GTA 6" in 2024. The same source noted that Pachter's prediction is based on his belief that Rockstar Games is pre-occupied on the Western game, "Red Dead Redemption 2." Hence, "GTA's" latest video game might not be released anytime soon.
Meanwhile, supporters of the upcoming installment are hopeful that a female protagonist could join the cast and be the highlight of the script. Since technology is becoming more advanced, "GTA" fans are wishing that the game will adopt virtual reality.
Various rumors and speculations are expected in the coming weeks despite an alleged later release date of the forthcoming game. Some fans of the phenomenal action-adventure game are going crazy with any possible clue on the next chapter of the game. In fact, a fake "GTA 6" video has been making rounds on the internet with over 23 million views. The YouTuber even claimed that it was a trailer for the new game.
