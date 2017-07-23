'GTA 6' release date news: Rockstar Games' sequel could arrive in 2024
"Grand Theft Auto 6" was initially speculated to be coming out in 2020 but now, new reports have revealed that it might be released even later than that.
The popular action-adventure video game may arrive as late as 2024, according to Blorge. Industry analysts speculated that the reason for this is because "GTA 6" developer Rockstar Games wants to wait for the next generation of consoles so that the game can be streamlined to that release.
The PlayStation 5 is expected to be launched around 2020 which is the same year of the earlier reported release of "GTA 6." However, the newly reported 2024 release date could suggest that Rockstar wants the PS5 to be formally launched before "GTA 6" comes out to the public. This would allot ample time for the PS5 to be perfected.
Meanwhile, the Xbox One X will arrive in November and there is no word of any succeeding generation coming out after that. If ever there will be a new one announced, there is a lot of time between this year and 2024 for a new Xbox One console to be launched.
This is considering that the Microsoft Xbox One was released in 2013 and the Xbox One X will debut in 2017 which hints at a four-year interval. The time between now and 2024 is seven years which would give Microsoft ample time to develop a new console.
With the newest PlayStation and Xbox One consoles possibly coming out in the market before 2024, Rockstar could then efficiently streamline updates with those releases and would not have to spend more time and effort for additional updates on future consoles.
The reported date of 2024 is, of course, just speculation so fans will have to standby for future updates regarding "GTA 6" as the situation unfolds.
