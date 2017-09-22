'GTA 6' release date news: Next 'Grand Theft Auto' title may not arrive until 2020

Screenshot of the trailer for "Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler's Run." YouTube/Rockstar Games

Those who are patiently waiting for "Grand Theft Auto VI's" (GTA 6) arrival may have to wait a little longer as new reports are claiming it will not hit store shelves until late 2020. So why the delay?

According to NeuroGadget, developer Rockstar North is already cooking up exciting plans for "Grand Theft Auto VI," but they do not have enough funds to develop it. Allegedly, the average cost to create the next title is around $500 million.

The hefty cost can be attributed to the giant company's desire to bring mixed reality content to "Grand Theft Auto VI." Hence, a virtual reality (VR) support.

"Grand Theft Auto VI" has not yet been officially announced, but many fans are already looking forward to it. It started when Rockstar Games President Leslie Benzies said in a previous interview that they already have ideas for the next title.

"We don't know what 'GTA VI' will be, but we've got some ideas," Benzies said in an interview with Develop Magazine. "(But) 'GTA Online' is the focus right now. There ain't no rest between finishing ('Grand Theft Auto V) and then ('GTA') Online. Plus, we have some other things – stuff, DLC, I don't know how to describe it exactly – that we'd like to do, and we'll pick the right ones."

As a matter of fact, the 19th downloadable content (DLC) for "Grand Theft Auto Online" recently went live. Interestingly, the "Smuggler's Run" expansion focused on an aircraft-based smuggling ring, run by the player and Ronald "Ron" Jakowski (also known as Nervous Ron).

To do so, the player and Ron Jakowski must first gain access to several aircraft – a single-seat Nagasaki helicopter, a Korean War-era V-65 Molotok fighter jet, and a piston-powered Ultralight glider. Two new cars – the Vapid Retinue and the Grotti Visione – have also been added.