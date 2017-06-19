'GTA 6' release date news: Game in early stage of development; 2020 release date possible
Dubbed as one of the best-selling video games of all time, "Grand Theft Auto 5" left a successful mark on the gaming industry. When it broke sales records, it's easy to say that expectations are on greater heights with "Grand Theft Auto 6."
According to NSEA VOICE, the overwhelming success of "Grand Theft Auto 5" led Rockstar Games to start developing "Grand Theft Auto 6" earlier than planned. The media outlet pointed out that they have "20 years of ideas" for "Grand Theft Auto 6." With such timeline, it is exciting to know the big revelations of the video game as game enthusiasts and analysts are highly anticipating the massive action and adventure it would bring.
According to the same publication, "Grand Theft Auto 6" is likely to be released in 2020, and it could be launched alongside Sony's PlayStation 5.
While the spoiler room for its specs and features are limited at this time, "Grand Theft Auto 6" is speculated to offer next-generation hardware capabilities with Microsoft's Xbox One X as the benchmark.
Since some hardcore "Grand Theft Auto" fans cannot wait for its release, fake videos of "Grand Theft Auto 6" took the internet by storm. A YouTuber named SonyMouse posted a video showing a gameplay from "Driver: San Francisco" and presented it as a trailer for "Grand Theft Auto 6." The controversial video raked in more than 23 million views as of report writing, which is double the views of the official trailer of "Grand Theft Auto Online" on Rockstar's YouTube channel.
The fake clip is still up on YouTube despite being debunked by many. This only shows that "Grand Theft Auto 6" is widely anticipated, but it's best to follow Rockstar's Twitter account for official announcements and updates about "Grand Theft Auto 6."
-
