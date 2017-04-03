'GTA 6' release date news: Does Rockstar Games have plans to develop a 'GTA' sequel?
"Grand Theft Auto" developer Rockstar Games might be in no rush to release a sequel for its hit action-adventure game series, given the success of its latest installment, "GTA 5." But fans are clamoring for a sequel, and, with the lack of official confirmation, various rumors about "GTA 6" are rife.
Reports say that Rockstar's primary reason for not working on a "GTA" sequel is the current title in the franchise, which is still quite popular to this day. It was launched in September of 2013 on PlayStation 4 and 3 consoles, Xbox One and 360 consoles, and on Microsoft Windows PCs.
With over 75 million copies sold, reports say that the studio has no immediate plans of parting from the current title. Aside from the title's popularity, Rockstar Games is reportedly waiting for the next-generation consoles to launch. Perhaps Nintendo's recently released hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, is one of them.
Rumor has it that "GTA 6" will launch in 2020. By this time, a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two will reportedly be in the market. To note, the teams behind PlayStation and Xbox have not confirmed that such consoles are in development. The studio is reportedly gearing to expand its market for the series. The sequel might even launch on Xbox One S and Xbox Scorpio, reports say.
While there is no official word on "GTA 6," gamers believe that the studio could take the title back to the past, particularly in the 70s. Another popular rumor suggests that the title will be set in the streets of a foreign country. London and Tokyo are a few of the speculated destinations. Furthermore, gamers are convinced that a female protagonist will be taking over in the sequel.
Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the latest claims; thus, gamers should treat the reports as speculation until proven otherwise.
-
Duggar girls share their thoughts on love: Don't 'date anyone who doesn't share the same goals as you'
The Duggar girls from "Counting On" definitely know a thing or two about love. Many of them have enjoyed courtships, gotten married, and are now raising the next generation of Christian kids.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
- Do people joke about religion in your workplace? Does it upset you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- Palestinian, 17, shot dead in Jerusalem's Old City after stabbing attacks
- Duped into confessing - Iranian faces death sentence for 'insulting Islam'
- Catholic groups call on West to step up help for Syrian refugees as 5 million forced to flee war-torn country
- Criminal asks woman, 'Where's Jesus right now?' while raping her
- Row over Gibraltar escalates as Bishop of Leeds says it shows 'major problems' of Brexit
- More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia