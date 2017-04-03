'GTA 6' release date news: Does Rockstar Games have plans to develop a 'GTA' sequel?

"Grand Theft Auto" developer Rockstar Games might be in no rush to release a sequel for its hit action-adventure game series, given the success of its latest installment, "GTA 5." But fans are clamoring for a sequel, and, with the lack of official confirmation, various rumors about "GTA 6" are rife.

Reports say that Rockstar's primary reason for not working on a "GTA" sequel is the current title in the franchise, which is still quite popular to this day. It was launched in September of 2013 on PlayStation 4 and 3 consoles, Xbox One and 360 consoles, and on Microsoft Windows PCs.

With over 75 million copies sold, reports say that the studio has no immediate plans of parting from the current title. Aside from the title's popularity, Rockstar Games is reportedly waiting for the next-generation consoles to launch. Perhaps Nintendo's recently released hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, is one of them.

Rumor has it that "GTA 6" will launch in 2020. By this time, a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two will reportedly be in the market. To note, the teams behind PlayStation and Xbox have not confirmed that such consoles are in development. The studio is reportedly gearing to expand its market for the series. The sequel might even launch on Xbox One S and Xbox Scorpio, reports say.

While there is no official word on "GTA 6," gamers believe that the studio could take the title back to the past, particularly in the 70s. Another popular rumor suggests that the title will be set in the streets of a foreign country. London and Tokyo are a few of the speculated destinations. Furthermore, gamers are convinced that a female protagonist will be taking over in the sequel.

Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the latest claims; thus, gamers should treat the reports as speculation until proven otherwise.