'GTA 5 Online' update news: New DLC update for PS4, Xbox One, and PC coming this week?

Following the stream of weekly updates in March, video game company Rockstar Games is reportedly releasing a new "Grand Theft Auto 5 Online" ("GTA 5 Online") downloadable content (DLC) anytime this week.

Previously, Rockstar Games released a new update for "GTA 5 Online," which included a new Adversary Mode called Resurrection. GameSpot has reported that it is a "team death match" in which each player has only one life. If a teammate dies, the only way he can be resurrected is if the team is able to kill an enemy. Primarily, the goal of the Adversary Mode is to eliminate the entire opposing team.

Now, Rockstar Games is currently working on a Gun Runner DLC that will launch soon, as reported on MobiPicker. While the fans wait for the update to be rolled out, they can expect an array of new "GTA 5 Online" vehicles, Adversary Modes, and a number of miscellaneous items. New vehicles came with the previously released updates, just like the Turismo Classic Car and Pegassi Infernus Classic, so it is possible that the new update coming this week could have even more to offer.

However, it has been reported by CarThrottle that the well-known Infernus vehicle has a problem. Released with the Resurrection Adversary Mode, the Pegassi Infernus Classic apparently cannot turn left. According to players, the car spins out and vibrates every time they try to turn left. It is said that a "glitch with the right-rear tyre" is the reason behind it. Although it is not the best solution, some players have resorted to shooting the left-rear tyre just to balance things out. Hopefully, the new vehicles to be released with future updates will all work fine.

According to Express UK, it is likely that the next batch will come with the Top Down Adversary Mode, which is described as a "nostalgic homage to the 2D GTA era with some explosive twists." The publication has also reported that data miners believe a Land Grab Adversary Mode will also be added to the game in the future.