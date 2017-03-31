'Grimm' season 6 episode 13 spoilers: Nick faces his biggest battle as show comes to conclusion

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nick (David Giuntoli) will be fighting his biggest battle yet, as he tries to bring down their enemy in the episode finale of "Grimm" season 6.

Despite losing his two close friends Sergeant Wu (Reggie Lee) and Detective Griffin (Russell Hornsby) previously, Nick has to keep his eye focused on finding a way to defeat the Zerstörer.

The official synopsis for episode 13 titled "The End" reveals that Nick will have to seek strength from his ancestors, as he battles with the seemingly invincible enemy. In doing so, Nick has to race with time, since the enemy targets children. The summary reveals that Captain Renard (Sasha Roiz) and Adalind (Claire Coffee) will do their best to keep Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) and Kelly safe, as the Zerstörer moves to threaten them.

Meanwhile, Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner), and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) will also look for ways to help Nick. The summary hints that the three will find a rare potion hidden in the Spice Shop, which could aid them in the battle. Will this potion give them the power to bring down the merciless Zerstörer?

The promotional preview of episode 13 of "Grimm" season 6. YouTube/NBC

In the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, Nick is seen looking into a pile of weapons, perhaps to figure out which one will work for the enemy. The teaser also shows everyone anxious and fearful as the Zerstörer comes closer. Will they be able to defeat the evil creature?

Advertisement

Episode 13 of season 6 airs on Friday, March 31, at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Season 6 is the final run of the supernatural drama series, but fans who want to watch this season in the future will still have a chance, as Universal Studios Home Entertainment has announced that the show will be available on DVD and Blu-ray disc at $44.98 and $59.98, respectively, on June 13. These will include French and English versions, as well as other features such as deleted scenes.

On the other hand, fans who want the entire six seasons may also purchase "Grimm – The Complete Collection," also on DVD and Blue-ray disc formats for $174.98 and $224.98, respectively.