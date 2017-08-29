'Grey's Anatomy' will be lighter, funnier

Promotional banner for "Greys Anatomy" Season 14 Facebook/Grey's Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" will be lighter, but that does not mean it will not be as shocking as the previous seasons that the show has been known for.

Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew Deluca in the show, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that former writer and executive producer Krista Vernoff will return to helm the show's 14th season.

"Krista coming back is exciting. From the moment she stepped on set, she approached us all individually and talked with us and asked us all our deepest desires and dreams and about our personal life and has made a real effort to infuse that to Grey's Anatomy," Gianniotti said.

He added that the mix of old and new writers will give the show a different vibe and that Vernoff wants to steer the show to a lighter and funnier side.

Vernoff wrote for "Grey's Anatomy" in the first eight season including pivotal episodes in seasons 1, 2 and 6. She went on to work with "Shameless" and the "Grey's Anatomy" spinoff, "Private Practice."

The 14th season will pick up with what happened in the season 13 finale that saw the departure of Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) and Dr. Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk.)

Stories will also get complicated as the blossoming relationship between series' protagonist Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) will face a road block with the return of Riggs' ex flame Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) from a hostage taking in Iraq.

Don't expect an entirely funnier season for "Grey's Anatomy" though. As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, the two-hour premiere will bring shocking news that will make one question things from the entire show.

Gianniotti also said fans will still need their tissues ready once the new season rolls in.

"We'll still have our guest-stars coming in where you'll still need your tissue box, but we're going to enjoy characters having a bit of fun and swing between a little drama and comedy," he said.

"Grey's Anatomy" will return on Sept. 28.