'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers, news: Kevin McKidd on Owen–Teddy kiss, Amelia's brain tumor

A promotional image for "Grey's Anatomy." Facebook/GreysAnatomy

Returning for its 14th season, "Grey's Anatomy" showed something different in its two-hour season premiere by being light and dispensing a lot of hilarity. That is, until the final moments of the episode where things went back to its drama-filled vibe.

Estranged couple Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) looks like they are far from getting reconciled. It's apparent that the two still have trouble getting along and to make matters worse, Owen went to friend Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) to ask for support but ended up kissing her.

But the thing that probably blindsided the viewers in this light season premiere was the reveal that Amelia had a massive brain tumor.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, McKidd revealed that his character eventually finds out about Amelia's medical scare and added that he "steps up as a husband should."

Aside from Amelia's brain tumor, Owen also has to deal with the repercussions of kissing Teddy. While it still unclear whether Owen has feelings for Teddy or whether their kiss was just because of his sadness at the current state of his marriage to Amelia, McKidd said that Amelia gave her blessing in an unusual way.

Teddy's hesitation in going forward with Owen is what will bring him back to reality especially in the wake of his marriage to Amelia coupled with her brain tumor. Teddy calls out Owen for his behavior because not only does she have feelings for him, but she's also his closest friend and does not want Owen to go down a path where a lot of people could get hurt with the choices he's made.

While it was clear in the scene that both Owen and Teddy wanted that kiss, Teddy's sensibilities prevailed and set Owen straight for his actions. This will help him wake up and realize that he needs to take a stock of his life even without the tumor in the picture.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.