'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 spoilers: Camilla Luddington teases Jo and Alex reunion

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will return in the fall. Before its premiere, news regarding a couple of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital doctors has hit the internet to fan curiosity.

Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) may be getting back together in the upcoming season. Luddington recently tweeted a GIF of Wilson and Karev sharing an intimate moment.

This seemingly hints at their reunion as a couple considering what happened in the previous season.

Karev proposed marriage to Wilson which she refused driving him to find out why she was reluctant to marry him. Karev later learned that Wilson was abused by her former husband, Dr. Paul Stadler (Matthew Morrison), which is why she changed her name and laid low in Seattle.

This suggests that the show's writers might stage a comeback for Stadler and have him try and stop Karev and Wilson from getting married. Additionally, Wilson has not formally divorced Stagler.

Advertisement

The three characters might come to heads in season 14 if Karev finally confronts Stadler of his abuse.

A former regular will also be coming back to "Grey's Anatomy." Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) will be making her rounds again at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Altman was last seen in season 8 when her former colleague and love interest Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) fired her in order for her to pursue her dreams. She ended up as the chief doctor at the Army Medical Command.

How writers plan to reintroduce Altman at the hospital remains to be seen, though she was name-dropped a number of times in the final weeks of last season.

Owen's estranged wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) mentioned a possible connection between Altman and his sister Megan Hunt (Bridget Regan) who was presumed dead. Altman supposedly saw Megan alive one time.

"Grey's Anatomy' season 14 is expected to return to ABC this September.