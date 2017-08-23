'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 release date, spoilers: Upcoming season will be lighter and funnier

April wakes up to Catherine carrying her daughter in "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 YouTube/ABC Television Network

It seems that big changes are on the way for the upcoming season of "Grey's Anatomy," and fans might be in for a treat. One of those changes is its tone. In the midst of the drama that the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial face, fans can look forward to a lot of happier moments.

In an interview with TV Line, Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Andrew DeLuca, revealed that the upcoming season will be a little less heavy and dark. Instead of the heavy drama, both the stars and the viewers will have fun in season 14.

The actor went on to say that the show has been a little heavy for a while because there has been a lot of separation and loss that the characters had to face. So this time, they want to show the characters having some fun. Gianniotti quickly pointed out that a lot of the men are single now, so that dynamic will be explored further.

Even though things are a lot sunnier in Grey Sloan Memorial that does not mean that the drama will be completely cut out this season. Gianniotti said that fans will still need to reach for tissues every week because their guest stars will be bringing on surprising medical scenarios to the table.

Meanwhile, other changes will come in the form of the characters who will be present and absent in the upcoming season. Kim Raver will return to the show as Dr. Teddy Altman, but as a guest star. Teddy was already mentioned in season 13, as the one who confirmed that Dr. Megan Hunt was alive. Her return may be to continue that storyline, or perhaps to get Owen back.

Season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy" will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.