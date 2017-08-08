'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 release date, spoilers, cast news: Paul Stadler and Megan Hunt threaten burgeoning relationships

A promotional image for season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy." Facebook/GreysAnatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" will be coming back soon with new cast additions that could shake up the world of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Matthew Morrison will be returning to the show as Dr. Paul Stadler, the estranged and abusive husband of Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). He could potentially drive a wedge between Jo and her suitor, Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers).

In the last season, Alex proposed marriage to Jo but was denied. He later learned that Jo had a husband who she had not formally divorced. Alex followed Paul around at a medical conference and thought of confronting him of his abuse. However, they just had one brief moment outside when Alex passed on sharing a cab with him.

Morrison is known for playing Will Schuester in the musical comedy "Glee." He also appeared on "The Good Wife" and "As the World Turns."

In related news, Bridget Regan will be replaced by Abigail Spencer who will now play the role of Megan Hunt. The character appeared as the love interest of Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) during flashbacks in the previous season. When Megan found out that he had cheated on her, she took off in a helicopter which later crashed and she was presumed dead. However, it was later discovered that she was alive.

The comeback of Megan in the upcoming season may cause some tension with Riggs as he is just starting to develop a relationship with Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Regan will be headed back to "The Last Ship" for season 4 where she plays Sasha Cooper, a former Naval intelligence officer. Meanwhile, Spencer is known for playing Lucy Preston in "Timeless." She also appeared on "Rectify" and "Suits."

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will debut with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.