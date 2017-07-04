'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 news, spoilers: Is Jo reconciling with Alex?

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 ends on a sad note for doctors Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). However, despite all the unfortunate events the couple went through, they may finally have their happy ending in the ABC series' renewal which will air in fall of this year.

Last June 27, the actress posted a teaser on her personal Twitter account teasing a possible reconciliation between Jo and Alex. Her tweet includes a GIF showing the couple staring into each other's eyes, about to kiss. Luddington then wrote, "Tease... #s14 starting soon and I'm wondering what's in store?"

Many viewers of the show take this as a signal that the two's relationship is far from over. The previous season closed with Jo and Alex giving each other the cold shoulder after Jo turns down his marriage proposal. Apparently, she did not tell her boyfriend she is still married, and more importantly, that her husband is abusive.

It is possible that Alex's protective side will show, knowing that Jo's ex still has a strong influence over her. Meanwhile, many speculate that the plot involving Jo's abusive husband, Paul (Matthew Morrison), will not end with season 13. They expect him to return in the next episodes as Jo deals with her past.

While things can take a turn for the worse, Jo and Paul may finally have closure in season 14, according to CarterMatt. With Paul having no knowledge of where Jo currently is, and with no one tipping him off, Jo and Alex can possibly get some peace. It is also hardly believable that Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) is going to take revenge on Jo by going to her former abuser and asking him to come around to mess Jo and Alex's relationship.

On the other hand, CarterMatt also presents a counter-argument to their closure theory. While fans do not want to see Jo suffering, having the character in pain gives Luddington weighty material. They point out that actors want to portray characters with realistic stories. This twist in the storyline fits the bill as domestic abuse is something that men and women in America actually experience. With season 14, the show's executive producer, Shonda Rhimes, can bring into perspective the horrors of domestic abuse, and the lengths that people are willing to go in order to escape their abuser.

Aside from Morison, a familiar face is set to return in "Grey's Anatomy" season 14. Kim Raver will reportedly reprise her role as Dr. Teddy Altman.