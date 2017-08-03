'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 news, spoilers: Expect returns on and off-screen, possible reunion of Jo and Alex
A lot of people are coming back in time for season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy," from the show's returning cast to a familiar face behind the scenes. There is also a possible reunion between characters Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex (Justin Chambers).
With the events that shaped the show's season 13, many are wondering who will be coming back for the next season. Ellen Pompeo, who plays leading lady Meredith Grey, is certainly coming back, along with most of the series regulars: Justin Chambers, Giacomo Gianotti and Camilla Luddington. Callie Torres, who plays Sara Ramirez, is also likely to return.
Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, will also be returning for the show's 14th season, but only as a guest appearance in a number of episodes. While it is uncertain how she will be re-entering the lives of the other characters, season 13 teased that she will be helping move the storyline of Megan's (Bridget Regan) return. Raver will be appearing in the season premiere.
The only actress known to have exited is Jerrika Hinton, who plays Stephanie Edwards. Hinton left the show to join the cast of an untitled series on HBO.
Whether Matthew Morrison will reprise his role or not remains to be seen. Morrison plays Dr. Paul Stadler, Jo's husband.
Meanwhile, another return is to be made behind the scenes. According to TV Line, Krista Vernoff will be coming back as one of the showrunners. Vernoff served as head writer and as executive producer during the show's first seven seasons, which also earned her several Emmy nominations. She will be joining creator Shonda Rhimes and co-showrunner Betsy Beers in a deal made with ABC.
Vernoff wrote the two-hour season premiere titled "Break Down the House."
On-screen, there is a possibility that Jo and Alex might get together again in the upcoming season. Luddington teased fans on Twitter by sharing a GIF of the two characters sharing a very close moment.
Luddington's hint is in contrast to what has happened between the two, since Jo turned down Alex's proposal. Alex has also learned about Jo's painful past and the reason why she is in Seattle.
There is also some unfinished business between Alex and Stadler, whom he failed to confront during a medical conference. Fans should expect this confrontation to happen in the upcoming season.
"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will have a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
