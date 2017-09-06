'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 news: Major cast changes

Grey's Anatomy season 14 Official Facebook page of Grey's Anatomy

"Grey's Anatomy" will be back for its 14th season this month, and fans can't wait for the special two-hour premiere of the hit medical drama television series. However, a lot of major changes will be seen in the newest season of the show, with some cast members changed and some not returning at all.

Actress Tessa Ferrer will not reprise her role as Dr. Leah Murphy in the new season, according to TV Line. Dr. Murphy first appeared in the series on season 9, but failed to make an appearance in season 10. However, she came back last season as a recurring cast.

Other cast members who are not expected to return next season include Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton), who made her final appearance last season; Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk), and actress Bridget Regan, who played Owen's (Kevin McKidd) long-lost dead sister. Instead, Regan will be replaced by Abigail Spencer, according to Entertainment Weekly, and will make her debut appearance on season 14.

Aside from Spencer, another new cast member joining season 14 is Italian actress Stefania Spampinato, who will play Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) sister Carina, a new doctor set to join the band of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. A couple of old cast members are also expected to return this upcoming season, including Jo's abusive husband, Paul Stadler played by actor Matthew Morrison, and Teddy Altman still played by Kim Raver, whose character was last seen on season 8.

Meanwhile, the show's official poster was released last Aug. 29 by ABC, showing Meredith Grey in quite a different portrayal of herself compared to past seasons' posters. For season 12 and 13 posters, Dr. Meredith Grey was featured alone, while the new poster shows Grey along with three of the series' regular cast members-- Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), and Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr).

"Grey's Anatomy" will return on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.