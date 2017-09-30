'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 episode 3 release date news, spoilers: Dr. Shepherd in shock of getting brain tumor

Promotional banner for "Greys Anatomy" Season 14 Facebook/Grey's Anatomy

In the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy," Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) deals with the shock of finding out that she has a brain tumor.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Go Big or Go Home" was released recently and showed Shepherd in disbelief after the revelation of her brain tumor in her left frontal lobe. Dr. Andrew DeLuca asked her if they should tell anyone about it but she replied, "Keep your mouth shut." She is determined not to let anyone know of her unfortunate plight.

It is hinted that her tumor could be the reason why she was incoherent in the past. The pressure of the tumor on the brain can cause the individual to not think straight and make hasty decisions. Shepherd made a couple of ill-advised decisions recently, which included operating on a kid who had a tumor in his jaw.

In the last episode, an angry Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) told her the dangers of that operation but Shepherd still went on with the procedure. The surgery on the kid turned out to be a success but Avery warned her that she was just lucky because the likeliness of failure were much higher. The triumphant doctor just dismissed his anger and opted to celebrate instead.

Shepherd dropped by to check out an MRI reading on a monitor with Andrew and his sister Dr. Carina DeLuca. She noticed the tumor on the right lobe and asked who the patient was but the DeLuca siblings just looked at her sadly, which alluded to her being the unfortunate victim.

It remains to be seen how Shepherd will deal with her recent development and if she will continue working at the hospital.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 episode 3 will air on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.