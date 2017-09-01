'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 cast news: Sara Ramirez not coming back for new season

A screenshot of Marika Dominczyk as Eliza Minnick from "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 7, "Why Try To Change Me Now." YouTube/ABC

Here's a bitter pill to take for fans of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy": Sara Ramirez isn't making a comeback in season 14.

Ramirez, who played Dr. Callie Torres, left the show in season 12 to take some "welcome time off." Now that her former love interest Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) is going to be single in the upcoming season, it looked like the perfect opening for Callie to make a comeback.

Unfortunately, according to the show's executive producer Debbie Allen, there are no plans for Sara Ramirez to return.

"We love her and we miss her, [but] there's been no discussion of it," Allen told TVLine.

Arizona's most recent love interest, Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk), is also not returning to the show for season 14. Eliza was fired at the end of season 13.

"Grey's Anatomy" will be addressing the split nonetheless, said Allen.

Since leaving the show, Ramirez called out ABC for airing a joke mocking bisexual people on the sitcom "The Real O'Neals." Ramirez identifies as a bisexual.

Capshaw earlier spoke about Ramirez's possible return to the show.

"I feel like nothing is impossible. There's a great chance she would come back for something," she said.

Meanwhile, Kim Raver, who plays Dr. Teddy Altman, is coming back as a guest. Raver was a series regular from season 6 to 8, but her character was dramatically fired from Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital by old friend Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in the season 8 finale.

Ramirez made her final appearance in the season 12 finale when Callie announced she was relocating to New York.

"I'm deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at 'Grey's Anatomy' and ABC, but for now, I'm taking some welcome time off," she said at the time. "[Series creator] Shonda [Rhimes has] been so incredible to work for, and we will definitely continue our conversations."

Season 14 of "Grey's Anatomy" will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.