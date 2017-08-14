Entertainment
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14 cast news, air date news: Matthew Morrison's Dr. Paul Stadler returns; Marika Domincyzk not coming back

Denise Nequinto

Taking a breather after the fire in "Grey's Anatomy" season 13Twitter/GreysABC

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 is approaching, and more details are slowly coming out regarding what and who to expect when the show premieres in the fall. 

It is safe to say that after seeing the season 13 finale, audiences already have an idea of who will and who will not be coming back in season 14. Of course, most of the main characters will be around, especially Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. Fans would definitely be seeing Alex (Justin Chambers), Miranda (Chandra Wilson), Richard (James Pickens, Jr.), Arizona (Jessica Capshaw), April (Sarah Drew), Jackson (Jesse Williams), and Benjamin (Jason George) around as well, among others. 

Kim Raver will also be returning to the show as Dr. Teddy Altman in a guest appearance for a few episodes. Abigail Spencer will be joining the cast as well to replace Bridget Regan as Megan Hunt. Matthew Morrison, who plays Dr. Paul Stadler, the abusive husband of Alex's love interest, Jo (Camilla Luddington) will also be making a return. Morrison confirmed the news in an interview with The Argonaut, and added that his character will have a bigger role in season 14. 

There are also some characters whom viewers will expect not to be around in the upcoming season. Marika Domincyzk, who plays Arizona's girlfriend Eliza, will not be returning. Given the circumstances of what happened to Eliza, it only makes sense as the troublemaking doctor was fired in the previous season. Jerrika Hinton, who plays Stephanie, will not be returning as well. 

Speaking of storylines, season 14 will also give viewers a look into Dr. Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) backstory, according to Entertainment Tonight. How? His sister will be coming in. Gianniotti revealed that his character's sister will definitely be a presence on the show, and as they are Italian, fans can expect them exchanging blows in Italian. Gianniotti remains tight-lipped when it comes to his character's sister's profession, and who will be playing his sister and when she will come in, but he is excited for everyone to watch the season as they go on. 

"Grey's Anatomy" season 14 will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.  

