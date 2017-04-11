Entertainment
'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 finale, spoilers: Shonda Rhimes teases 'hot' and 'pretty exciting' finale

Kristinova V. Justimbaste

ABC's long-running medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy" is about to wrap up its 13th season. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes teases that the episode will not fall short of drama and excitement.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 finale to be excitingFacebook/GreysAnatomy

During the 100th episode party for "Scandal," Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly that the season finale of "Grey's Anatomy" "is on fire." Rhimes did not reveal any specifics about the episode to come, but she assured the publication that it will be "pretty exciting" as well.

Director Debbie Allen, who wrapped up filming for the said episode last Friday, also shared the same sentiments about the finale. Allen revealed, "I can only tease that it's going to be hot for real; it's on fire. We had night shoots and we were up all night for a couple of weeks, but boy it was great. I was so excited every day."

Although the element of fire is not expected to take part on the show, which is notorious for killing off well-loved characters, a jaw-dropping occurrence will most likely take place.

Allen did not reveal any details, but the director told the news outlet that fans should be worried. In addition, Allen shared that the final episode this season will usher in the events of season 14. The next installment has yet to be produced, but the creators are already plotting their next move.

Advertisement

Little is known about the finale, but fans are preparing for the worst. Reports have reiterated past arcs that have brought devastation to the surgeons of Seattle Grace, or now known as Grey Sloan Memorial, to remind fans that things can still go on a downward spiral. These doctors have faced a Code Black situation, a mass shooting, storm, an earthquake, and a plane crash. These doctors have definitely stood in the face of death far too many times, and it could easily happen again in the final episode of season 13.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

