'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 finale, spoilers: Shonda Rhimes teases 'hot' and 'pretty exciting' finale
ABC's long-running medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy" is about to wrap up its 13th season. Showrunner Shonda Rhimes teases that the episode will not fall short of drama and excitement.
During the 100th episode party for "Scandal," Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly that the season finale of "Grey's Anatomy" "is on fire." Rhimes did not reveal any specifics about the episode to come, but she assured the publication that it will be "pretty exciting" as well.
Director Debbie Allen, who wrapped up filming for the said episode last Friday, also shared the same sentiments about the finale. Allen revealed, "I can only tease that it's going to be hot for real; it's on fire. We had night shoots and we were up all night for a couple of weeks, but boy it was great. I was so excited every day."
Although the element of fire is not expected to take part on the show, which is notorious for killing off well-loved characters, a jaw-dropping occurrence will most likely take place.
Allen did not reveal any details, but the director told the news outlet that fans should be worried. In addition, Allen shared that the final episode this season will usher in the events of season 14. The next installment has yet to be produced, but the creators are already plotting their next move.
Little is known about the finale, but fans are preparing for the worst. Reports have reiterated past arcs that have brought devastation to the surgeons of Seattle Grace, or now known as Grey Sloan Memorial, to remind fans that things can still go on a downward spiral. These doctors have faced a Code Black situation, a mass shooting, storm, an earthquake, and a plane crash. These doctors have definitely stood in the face of death far too many times, and it could easily happen again in the final episode of season 13.
"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
Duggar family news: Jessa Seewald shares photo of second baby's milestone
Proud mother Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share what she calls the first steps taken by two-month-old Henry Wilberforce, her second child with husband Benjamin, or simply Ben.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
- What is the festival of Passover?
- Why it's time to stop mis-using 'For such a time as this'
- Walking in the footsteps of Jesus on Palm Sunday: My joyous pilgrimage into the Old City of Jerusalem
- 1 million Christian pilgrims prepare to descend on Rome to mark the Passion and Resurrection of Christ
- A priest's best friend – how Coco the guide dog will be helping serve parishioners this Holy Week and Easter
- 'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- What is the festival of Passover?
- How jihadis are killing Egypt's 'soft target' Christians to undermine the state
- 'The church was filled with the bodies of the dead': Egypt Palm Sunday bombing survivors speak out
- American war hero dies saving drowning boy during missionary work in Indonesia
- Singapore Pastor Kong Hee says he is 'deeply sorry' for church funds misuse scandal
- Police raid Indian church, question US visitors after Hindu group alleges conversion activity