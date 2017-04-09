'Grey's Anatomy season 13 episode 20 spoilers: Meredith and Nathan get stuck in a dangerous flight; Jackson and Maggie to become more than friends?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Nathan (Martin Henderson) will be surprised to find themselves in the same plane that might be having a crash landing. Meanwhile, Jackson (Jesse Williams) might be forming something intimate with Maggie (Kelly McCreary).

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, titled "In the Air Tonight," Meredith finds Nathan in the same plane she is in, and with their plane having trouble in-flight, the two will be working together to give some of their co-passengers medical assistance.

As seen from the episode 20 promo, the plane is experiencing strong turbulence because of the storm, and Meredith and Nathan will need to help some of the passengers on board.

Something else will be in the air for in episode 20 — Meredith and Nathan's feelings for each other. It appears that being stuck on the same plane forces the two to confront their feelings.

"Meredith and Nathan have to confront their feelings when they are stuck sitting next to each other on a plane," the episode listing The Futon Critic reads.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Maggie and Jackson might be developing an intimate relationship.

Previously on "Grey's Anatomy," Jackson comes to Maggie's house to talk about her mother's case. Jackson made her realize that her mother's case had been too severe and that they couldn't do anything more to save her. This moment appeared to have put Maggie and Jackson in a special moment, which could be the foundation of an intimate relationship.

However, Sarah Drew, who plays April Kepner on the series, is hopeful that her character and Jackson will be able to make their marriage work.

"There's so much love and respect there. ... They will always be one another's 'person,'" Drew shared with The Hollywood Reporter at the 2017 PaleyFest.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.