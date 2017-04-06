Entertainment
'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 19 spoilers: Maggie takes on a high-risk surgery

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Promotional banner for "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.ABC

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) will be taking on a huge surgery task in episode 19 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "What's Inside" reveals that Maggie will be taking on a huge surgery task involving the heart of a fetus. However, many of the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital think that she is not yet up for the job. Maggie may not yet be able to focus and perform her job well in the high-risk operation especially since her mother Diane (LeTanya Richardson Jackson) just recently passed away. 

A sneak peek of episode 19 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.YouTube/ABC

In a sneak peek of episode 19, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) approach Maggie to congratulate her for her upcoming surgery. Maggie is overwhelmed and excited, as the open fetal surgery will challenge her in operating on the tiniest heart.

Things become awkward when they are left with nothing to say to each other. Meredith points out that they are just checking on her, since the upcoming operation is huge and risky. She also tells Maggie that they want to ensure she is fine, especially since it is her first day back at work.

However, that may not have been the right thing to say to Maggie. Maggie's mood suddenly turns sour and tells them that their approach is not helping her. She points out that she initially had all the confidence in performing the surgery, but now, she is also having doubts.

Promotional preview of episode 19 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.YouTube/ABC
Meanwhile, in the promotional preview of the upcoming episode, the clip shows that Meredith and Amelia are not the only ones worried for Maggie. Other doctors are voicing out their concern.

The preview also shows Maggie performing the actual operation, where her mind seems to have gone blank. Will Maggie be able to perform the surgery successfully?

Episode 19 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs on Thursday, April 6, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

