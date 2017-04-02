'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 19 spoilers: Maggie chokes during a surgery after her mother's death; Matthew Morrison to play Jo's abusive husband?
Maggie (Kelly McCreary) takes on a high-risk surgery to get herself back on her feet after her mother dies. Meanwhile, "Glee" star Matthew Morrison has been cast to join the doctors of Grey Sloan right before season 13 ends.
On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, titled "What's Inside," Maggie pushes herself to get back on track by taking on a complicated surgery.
"When Maggie takes on a big case, many of the doctors are worried she's not the right one for the job while Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) makes a mistake, treating one of Grey Sloan's own, the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.
As seen from the episode 19 promo, Maggie is eager to work on the high-risk case involving an unborn fetus. However, Maggie appears frozen in the middle of a crisis that happens during the surgery, endangering her patient by the minute.
Meanwhile, Morrison has been cast as a new doctor, named Dr. Paul Stadler, that will be a part of Grey Sloan. There are also speculations that Morrison's character is also Jo's (Camilla Luddington) abusive husband.
Based on the description of the new character joining "Grey's Anatomy," Dr. Paul Stadler is expected to be "appealing, charismatic, and charming," yet he "has a manipulative, scary, dark side," according to Ausiello from TVLine.
However, it has not been confirmed yet if Dr. Paul is Jo's abusive husband and Morrison's character could just be a new addition to the doctors of Grey Sloan.
Justin Chambers, who plays Alex Karev, confirmed on Twitter that Dr. Paul Stadler will be appearing on episode 23 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, which is the second to the last for the season. Set photos were also released on Twitter, showing Dr. Paul Stadler in a scene with Alex Karev while Kevin McKidd directs the episode.
"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
-
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia
- 20 people massacred in brutal drugging and stabbing at Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?