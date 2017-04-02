Entertainment
More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia
20 people massacred in brutal drugging and stabbing at Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan
The Lucky Number that gets you to Heaven: Revelation 15
Truck driver in church minibus crash that killed 13 may have been texting
Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
Once saved, always saved? The answer's complicated
Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their ...
Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished

'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 19 spoilers: Maggie chokes during a surgery after her mother's death; Matthew Morrison to play Jo's abusive husband?

Clarissa Partosa

A promotional still from "Grey's Anatomy"Twitter/GreysABC

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) takes on a high-risk surgery to get herself back on her feet after her mother dies. Meanwhile, "Glee" star Matthew Morrison has been cast to join the doctors of Grey Sloan right before season 13 ends.

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, titled "What's Inside," Maggie pushes herself to get back on track by taking on a complicated surgery.

"When Maggie takes on a big case, many of the doctors are worried she's not the right one for the job while Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) makes a mistake, treating one of Grey Sloan's own, the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode 19 promo, Maggie is eager to work on the high-risk case involving an unborn fetus. However, Maggie appears frozen in the middle of a crisis that happens during the surgery, endangering her patient by the minute.

Meanwhile, Morrison has been cast as a new doctor, named Dr. Paul Stadler, that will be a part of Grey Sloan. There are also speculations that Morrison's character is also Jo's (Camilla Luddington) abusive husband.

Advertisement

Based on the description of the new character joining "Grey's Anatomy," Dr. Paul Stadler is expected to be "appealing, charismatic, and charming," yet he "has a manipulative, scary, dark side," according to Ausiello from TVLine.

However, it has not been confirmed yet if Dr. Paul is Jo's abusive husband and Morrison's character could just be a new addition to the doctors of Grey Sloan.

Justin Chambers, who plays Alex Karev, confirmed on Twitter that Dr. Paul Stadler will be appearing on episode 23 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, which is the second to the last for the season. Set photos were also released on Twitter, showing Dr. Paul Stadler in a scene with Alex Karev while Kevin McKidd directs the episode.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY