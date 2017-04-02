'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 19 spoilers: Maggie chokes during a surgery after her mother's death; Matthew Morrison to play Jo's abusive husband?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) takes on a high-risk surgery to get herself back on her feet after her mother dies. Meanwhile, "Glee" star Matthew Morrison has been cast to join the doctors of Grey Sloan right before season 13 ends.

On the next episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, titled "What's Inside," Maggie pushes herself to get back on track by taking on a complicated surgery.

"When Maggie takes on a big case, many of the doctors are worried she's not the right one for the job while Stephanie (Jerrika Hinton) makes a mistake, treating one of Grey Sloan's own, the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode 19 promo, Maggie is eager to work on the high-risk case involving an unborn fetus. However, Maggie appears frozen in the middle of a crisis that happens during the surgery, endangering her patient by the minute.

Meanwhile, Morrison has been cast as a new doctor, named Dr. Paul Stadler, that will be a part of Grey Sloan. There are also speculations that Morrison's character is also Jo's (Camilla Luddington) abusive husband.

Based on the description of the new character joining "Grey's Anatomy," Dr. Paul Stadler is expected to be "appealing, charismatic, and charming," yet he "has a manipulative, scary, dark side," according to Ausiello from TVLine.

However, it has not been confirmed yet if Dr. Paul is Jo's abusive husband and Morrison's character could just be a new addition to the doctors of Grey Sloan.

Justin Chambers, who plays Alex Karev, confirmed on Twitter that Dr. Paul Stadler will be appearing on episode 23 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, which is the second to the last for the season. Set photos were also released on Twitter, showing Dr. Paul Stadler in a scene with Alex Karev while Kevin McKidd directs the episode.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.