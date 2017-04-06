'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 19 rumors: Maggie and Jackson to be romantic

Following last week's heartbreaking episode 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13, fans can expect Maggie (Kelly McCreary) to allow her life to be in some sort of mess as she attempts to live it to the fullest. However, as one of the images for tonight's episode 19 shows Maggie and Jackson (Jesse Williams) in a private moment together, some now suspect that she will even allow herself to be a part of a messy relationship.

Many fans agree that the death of Maggie's adoptive mom, Diane (LaTanya Richardson), in last week's episode of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 has been the most emotional episode the series has ever had this season so far. While Maggie was seen pushing people away from her after Diane succumbed to cancer, it is expected that she will eventually realize that her friends will be there for her, come hell or high water.

"The loneliness of losing a parent is isolating, I think. So Maggie spends a lot of time pushing people away in this episode (episode 18)...and eventually, once she's able to sort of let them in again, they'll be there," McCreary told TV Line recently.

Apart from eventually coming back to her senses, McCreary also revealed in the said interview that her character will heed Diane's advice to her before she passed away, and that is to live her life to the fullest, even if it means to allow her life to get a little messy.

As one of the images released for tonight's episode 19 shows Maggie and Jackson together, some suspect that Maggie will eventually get into a relationship with her fellow doctor. On the other hand, there are also those who believe that Jackson's presence in Maggie's life means nothing more than a friend offering himself to be a shoulder to lean on. Whatever the said photo means, though, McCreary said that anything is possible for her character as far as her romantic department is concerned.

"Well, since all the single-ish guys (at Grey Sloan) are in these sort of ambiguous relationships right now, getting involved with any of them might give Maggie something to be messy about. I'd be game if it gives Maggie a chance to be a little less reined in," McCreary said.

Will Maggie and Jackson eventually become romantic? How messy will Maggie allow her life to become as she takes to heart Diane's last advice that she should live her life to the fullest?

Find out when "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 19, titled "What's Inside," airs over ABC tonight at 8/7 C.