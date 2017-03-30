'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 18 spoilers: Meredith, Maggie argue over Diane's treatment
Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) continue to have intense tension, as the condition of Maggie's mother, Diane (LaTanya Richardson Jackson), worsens in episode 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Be Still, My Soul" reveals that Diane's health continues to decline. Meanwhile, the doctors have different views on how to treat her.
In the previous episode of the show, Diane came back to town. Initially, Maggie thought that her mother was only having breast augmentation, but later on she learned the hard truth about Diane's inflammatory breast cancer.
In the promotional preview of episode 18, the reality is finally sinking in to Maggie. She tells Meredith in tears, "My mom is really sick." Later on, Meredith tells her that she needs to be prepared, but Maggie protests, saying that Diane wants to live.
The clip also shows Meredith and Maggie having different views on what treatment to perform. However, Maggie tries to remain strong and positive, declaring that they will be able to get through this. Toward the end of the clip, Diane tells her daughter that she does not want to die.
In one of the sneak peeks of episode 18, Meredith and Maggie explain to Diane her current condition. It seems that the cancer cells have already spread to Diane's liver. Meredith proposes that they take the night off, given the new bad news, but Maggie insists that they discuss the case and treatment for Diane.
Both doctors continue to argue on the best procedure to perform. In the end, Maggie threatens to change doctor if Meredith will continue with her proposed treatment.
In another trailer of the upcoming episode, Meredith tries to talk Maggie out of her preferred procedure. However, Maggie is adamant and firm, insisting that her option has resulted in successful cases before. Will Diane be able to make it?
Episode 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 airs on Thursday, March 30, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- Was Christopher Columbus really a Jew fleeing persecution by the Spanish Inquisition?
- Christians are to the fore in efforts to find homes in the UK for thousands of Syrian refugees
- Render unto Caesar: The new pound coin has an uncomfortable message for the Church
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Pakistani Christian killed in the street had refused to work on a Sunday
- 12,000 homes, $200 million: The cost of rebuilding just part of Iraq's shattered Christian community
- Six men arrested for 'trying to force a woman to convert to Christianity' in India
- US pastor charged for 'illegal' Bible study in Russia appeals to European Court of Human Rights
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?