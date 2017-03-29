'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 18 spoilers: Maggie to deal with an emotional ordeal due to her mom's health condition
Tomorrow night's episode 18 of "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 will cast the spotlight on Maggie (Kelly McCreary) as she deals with an emotional ordeal following the reveal of the real health condition of her mom, Dianne (LaTanya Richardson Jackson).
To recall, last week's episode 17 featured Dianne visiting Grey Sloan Hospital. Thinking that her mother was interested in breast implants for aesthetics purposes, Maggie was surprised upon learning that Dianne actually has breast cancer, and the surgery earlier performed on her only made things worst.
"I'm not getting implants... I have breast cancer. I have breast cancer and they're doing a mastectomy tomorrow," Dianne told Maggie in last week's episode 17, titled "'Til I Hear It From You."
Apparently, the shocking information that Maggie learned last week was only the beginning of more emotional battles for her. According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode 18, Dianne's health condition will continue to deteriorate, and the doctors in Grey Sloan Hospital will not even see eye-to-eye on how to deal with her case.
"I think, first and foremost, Maggie is the brightest person she knows. And she's going to try to solve her problems herself. And of course, when you try to do everything yourself, you get tuckered out," McCreary told E! News as she hinted at how her character will deal with the situation in order to save Dianne's life.
Meanwhile, apart from casting the spotlight on Maggie and Dianne's struggles, "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 18 will also feature Richard (James Pickens Jr.) opening up to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and, hopefully, settling matters with his colleague after her betrayal that led to Richard losing the Residency Program.
Is there still hope for Dianne? Will Richard and Bailey finally settle their issue and let bygones be bygones?
Find out when "Grey's Anatomy" season 13 episode 18 airs tomorrow evening, March 30, over ABC at 8/7 C.
