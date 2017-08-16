'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda Rhimes leaves ABC, signs multi-year deal with Netflix

Shonda Rhimes is leaving TV network ABC to sign a deal with streaming giant Netflix. Reuters/ Carlo Allegri

Highly acclaimed television producer and writer Shonda Rhimes, best known for creating the series "Grey's Anatomy," is leaving the ABC network, which served as her home for 15 years. She is signing a new multi-year contract to create shows and other content for the streaming juggernaut Netflix.

Netflix announced the news on Sunday, saying Rhimes, along with her production company, Shondaland, and longtime producing partner Betsy Beers will be making the move.

"Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television," said Netflix's' Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, adding, "Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best." The company chief also described Rhimes a s a "true Netflixer at heart" because of her love for television and films as well as her passion for her work.

According to Rhimes, the move was a result of her vision for herself as a storyteller. She added that Sarandos provided a "clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix."

"He understood what I was looking for," said the award-winning showrunner. "The opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix's singular sense of innovation," she added.

The collaboration with Netflix will allow Rhimes the creative space to work in a wide array of genres and formats that are simply not possible for a broadcast TV network like ABC.

Rhimes has worked for ABC and produced shows like "How to Get Away With Murder," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Scandal." The move comes as a blow to the network, as it relied heavily on Rhimes' shows to anchor its primetime schedules.

The news comes a week after Disney, the parent company of ABC, announced that it will be pulling its films from Netflix and will be launching a streaming service of its own to house its Disney and Pixar brands.