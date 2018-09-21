Grave of courageous pilot killed in World War II rededicated 77 years after his death

Crown Copyright, all rights reserved Wing Commander Yves Gagnon, RAF Exchange Officer French MOD presenting the Union Flag to FO Stein's cousin, Carol Taylor.

A priest and member of the Royal Air Force led a service this week to rededicate the grave of a courageous World War II pilot who had previously lain unidentified.

Flying Officer David Stein had been laid to rest in a French war cemetery following his death during the Second World War, but for many years his grave had been marked as an 'unknown'.

Some of his family members were in attendance for the rededication service at the Brest (Kerfautras) war cemetery in Brittany, France on Wednesday.

They included FO Stein's cousin, Carol Taylor, her husband Stuart Taylor, and their son David Taylor.

Mrs Taylor, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said: 'Our family know that David's mother, father and sister would have been very grateful, as are we, that his final resting place has been found, and that so many people have joined us in honouring him.'

FO Stein was born on 23 December 1914 in Lassodie, Dunfermline, Scotland, and had worked as a tobacconist in Edinburgh prior to enlisting with the Royal Air Force volunteer reserve in 1939.

(Stein/Taylor family) Flying Officer David Stein and, right, standing in front of a plane

In 1940, he was commissioned as a pilot officer and promoted to flying officer in July 1941, before being posted to No 263 Squadron in Grangemouth, Scotland.

He was killed on 30 October 1941 after his plane was shot down during a low-level ground sortie on an aerodrome in Brittany, France. He was 26 years old.

FO Stein was buried at the Brest (Kerfautras) Cemetery in France alongside other fallen Allied airmen, but it was only recently that his identify was established after fresh research connected him to the site where his aircraft was found.

The service to rededicate his grave was led by the Reverend (Squadron Leader) Rachel Cook, RAF, who said: 'Today, we formally honour the memory of FO David Stein in the presence of military colleagues and family. It is a real privilege to be able to do this. FO Stein gave his life in the service of others, we now come together to recognise this and to remember him before God. This brave airman now has a named resting place. May he rest in peace.'

FO Stein's grave has been given a new headstone bearing his name and a personal inscription chosen by his family.

Steve Arnold, of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, said he was 'honoured' to rededicate the grave.

'We will ensure that the graves of David, his brother John and all those who served and fell are cared for in perpetuity,' he said.