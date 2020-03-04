Grants offered to churches in flood-hit areas to support communities

Staff writer
Fishlake St Cuthbert's Church was stocked up with food for residents in the flood-hit community

Churches in flood-hit areas are being offered grants to help them cover the cost of providing practical assistance to their local communities. 

The AllChurches Trust is encouraging Christians of all denominations in the UK and Ireland to get in touch if they have incurred additional costs as a result of helping people affected by the floods. 

The trust has already given a grant of £2,500 to support Fishlake St Cuthbert's Church in South Yorkshire, one of the worst hit areas, where over 1,200 properties were evacuated. 

The church opened its doors every day from 10am to 5pm to provide flood-hit residents with food, cleaning supplies and second-hand clothing.  It also acted as a base for emergency responders and a meeting point for displaced households.  

In Bentley, Doncaster, another area affected by flooding, St Peter's Church has received a £600 grant to support its community response. 

The AllChurches Trust is offering more grants to churches that are struggling with the cost of food and drink, as well as additional heating, lighting and cleaning. 

Tim Carroll, Chairman of Allchurches Trust said: "We know that churches across the UK are playing a vital role in the emergency response to the recent flooding, providing much need practical and emotional support.

"We hope that our funding can help cover the additional costs they will have incurred as a result, and enable them to continue their efforts in supporting their local communities in this time of great need."

Churches wishing to apply for a grant can contact the AllChurches Trust on 01452 873189 or e-mail [email protected]

 

Most Read

  1. Pope Francis receives coronavirus test results

  2. Putin wants God and heterosexual marriage written into the Russian constitution

  3. Mark Wahlberg says he's making this Lent about giving more

  4. The drag queen bandwagon is grooming and sexualising our children

  5. Nearly half of self-identifying Anglicans support same-sex marriage - poll

  6. People who question transgender ideology are afraid of being sacked, says John Humphrys

  7. Church of Ireland clarifies position on same-sex marriage after confusion

  8. Freedom of religion 'must be defended', UK tells UN

  9. Beth Moore says memorising Scripture helped her to heal from sexual abuse

More News

  1. jennifer-lopez

    1,300 complaints lodged over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show

  2. boris

    What Boris Johnson can learn from 1 Peter 3:15

  3. asia-bibi

    Asia Bibi is seeking asylum in France

  4. contactless

    Hundreds more churches go contactless thanks to Visa partnership

  5. heidi-crowter

    Woman with Down's syndrome takes UK Government to court over allowing abortion up to birth for disabilities

  6. bible

    Dear Lord, can I have a word?

  7. caroline-flack

    Suicide: a subject that cannot and should not be ignored