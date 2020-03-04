Grants offered to churches in flood-hit areas to support communities

Churches in flood-hit areas are being offered grants to help them cover the cost of providing practical assistance to their local communities.

The AllChurches Trust is encouraging Christians of all denominations in the UK and Ireland to get in touch if they have incurred additional costs as a result of helping people affected by the floods.

The trust has already given a grant of £2,500 to support Fishlake St Cuthbert's Church in South Yorkshire, one of the worst hit areas, where over 1,200 properties were evacuated.

The church opened its doors every day from 10am to 5pm to provide flood-hit residents with food, cleaning supplies and second-hand clothing. It also acted as a base for emergency responders and a meeting point for displaced households.

In Bentley, Doncaster, another area affected by flooding, St Peter's Church has received a £600 grant to support its community response.

The AllChurches Trust is offering more grants to churches that are struggling with the cost of food and drink, as well as additional heating, lighting and cleaning.

Tim Carroll, Chairman of Allchurches Trust said: "We know that churches across the UK are playing a vital role in the emergency response to the recent flooding, providing much need practical and emotional support.

"We hope that our funding can help cover the additional costs they will have incurred as a result, and enable them to continue their efforts in supporting their local communities in this time of great need."

Churches wishing to apply for a grant can contact the AllChurches Trust on 01452 873189 or e-mail [email protected]