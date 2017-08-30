'Grand Theft Auto VI' release date, rumors, update: Alleged 'GTA VI' actor's resumé stirs speculations

Promotional image for "Grand Theft Auto V" Facebook/grandtheftautov

Rumors about the next installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" series have been going on for several months now. Rockstar Games has continued to provide new contents for "GTA V: Online," but the fans are still looking forward to seeing "Grand Theft Auto VI" soon. While there are no confirmed reports yet on the development of "GTA VI," an alleged resumé of a stunt actor involved in the game's production raised the possibility.

Unfortunately, it looks like the leaked resumé is just a hoax. The actor listed in the said resumé, Tim Neff, said that he has nothing to do with the "Grand Theft Auto VI" production. He also denied that the resumé that surfaced online was his.

"I don't even know that website. I worked on GTA 5 a long time ago and haven't done anything since. Sorry for the confusion. It seems I'm being trolled online really badly," Neff said.

It appears that the copy of the resumé was edited, where some important parts were cut out. The copy only shows some photos and tidbits of information about the actor's work, plus some revisions to make it seem like Neff is working with Rockstar for "Grand Theft Auto VI."

Nevertheless, the release of "Grand Theft Auto VI" is still expected, although it may not be released anytime soon. "Grand Theft Auto V" has only been released a few years ago, and noting the gap between earlier "GTA" game releases, the sixth installment is not likely to arrive this year or in 2018.

Meanwhile, the voice actor of Trevor from "Grand Theft Auto V," Steven Ogg, said that he has not heard any information yet from Rockstar regarding "GTA VI." In an interview with Comicbook via DVSGaming, Ogg said that he has no clue whether Rockstar has plans to do "Grand Theft Auto VI" or not. He said that voice actors like him are the last persons to know about an impending project launch.