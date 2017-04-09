'Grand Theft Auto VI' release date, rumors: Rockstar to launch new 'GTA' game in 2020?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The new installment to "Grand Theft Auto" might not be launched anytime soon. Meanwhile, possible new features that "GTA VI" might have include a new location and a female protagonist.

"Grand Theft Auto V" was released in September of 2013, and fans are eagerly waiting for Rockstar's new installment to the open-world, role-playing action-adventure game.

Although "Grand Theft Auto VI" is anticipated to be introduced anytime soon, Value Walk reports that game analysts predict that it will only be launched in 2020. This is because Rockstar has kept quiet about the game's advancements and possible release date.

The last announcement made about "Grand Theft Auto VI" was made by game producer Leslie Benzies in 2013, where they only confirmed that ideas for the new installment were already in development.

Because of the late release, it is also expected that "Grand Theft Auto VI" will be launched side by side with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Two. Rockstar has yet to release a franchise of "Grand Theft Auto" that is readily available on two different game consoles, and many are expecting it to be "GTA VI."

Game console options will not be limited for "Grand Theft Auto VI" if it will be launched in 2020, since the PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One S, and Xbox Scorpio would have already been launched in the market by that time.

Meanwhile, given the long lead time in launching "Grand Theft Auto VI," there are several features that are anticipated to be infused in the game. Some of these possible new features are a new map location and a female protagonist, according to Red Bull.

It is anticipated that "GTA VI" will be located outside the U.S. Some speculate that it will be set in countries like Italy and the United Kingdom. However, a major feature that will excite patrons of the game is adding the entire U.S. map to the game.