'Grand Theft Auto V' rumored to be getting Nintendo Switch version

"Grand Theft Auto V" is speculated to be getting a Switch version. Facebook/ grandtheftautoV

After a few months of speculation, the detective game "L.A. Noire" was confirmed by developer Rockstar Games to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. Now, one of the people responsible for leaking "L.A. Noire's" port to the Switch is saying that the developer's biggest game to date, "Grand Theft Auto V (GTA V)," will also be making its way to the hybrid console.

A NeoGaf member known as Vern suggested that Rockstar Games might already be working on the said port, saying that people who wants to see "GTA V" in the Switch only need a little patience.

While "GTA V" is a very large game and might be too heavy for a portable platform like the Switch, it should be remembered that the game was originally released for the previous generation consoles Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 in 2013.

Furthermore, the previews of the upcoming port of the epic game "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim" to the Switch has been promising, with great gameplay reviews and smooth graphics. This proves that even huge, open world adventure games can be ported to the Nintendo Switch.

"Skyrim's" developer Bethesda is also planning on releasing Nintendo Switch versions of role-playing games like "Doom" and the yet-to-be-released "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus."

Since its launch, "GTA V" has been one of the most successful games of all time, selling over 80 million copies across all platforms.

Several months after its release, the Nintendo Switch is starting to get a lot of love from third party game developers. More games are making their way to the Japanese company's most modern console.

If "Grand Theft Auto V" does get ported to the Switch, it will not come as a surprise, as the Switch's capabilities and flexible design make it great for a vast array of game genres.