'Grand Theft Auto V Online' update: New vehicles, Transform Races mode included in the DLC

"Grand Theft Auto V Online" reveals new aircraft Rockstar Games

Customizable aircrafts, Transform Races, and new cars were introduced to players of "Grand Theft Auto V Online" in their latest fall update.

Game Developer Rockstar revealed the trailer for the game's big update, "Smuggler's Run," which was made available last Aug. 29. The name of the update is a reference to the classic Rockstar game with the same name.

Fans that are aware of the game will get the reference laid out by the game developer. The latest "GTA V Online" update will have the players assist Nervous Ron in his growing smuggling empire.

Gamers now have access to a wide array of customizable planes, choppers, and ultralights, with the ultimate goal of transporting illegal cargo across borders. This will feature the airspace above Los Santos and Blain County.

Assisted by the plane mechanic, Charlie, and Nervous Ron, players will manage the smuggling business while "taking care" of rival gangs in the spare time.

Another major update is the Transform Races, which was added in the DLC to completely change the way gamers race.

The current available racing modes in the game, stunt racing and special vehicle circuit races, had people madly racing in insane tracks and using specialized cars, such as the Ruiner 2000 and the Blazer Aqua.

Transform Races, which is set to be available this fall, will have players racing across air, sea, and land, using a variety of vehicles.

According to the official press release in the game's website, the car, boat, or plane will shape-shift at each checkpoint "to match the portion of the course ahead, creating dynamic racing with ever-shifting challenges to take the checkered flag."

Players will also gain access to new cars and competitive Adversary Modes. Just in time for the holidays, Rockstar will also release "fun new stuff for Halloween, the December Holidays and more."