'Grand Theft Auto Online' latest update: Expansion adds battle-royale mode with perks and discounts

Screenshot of the trailer for "Grand Theft Auto Online: Smuggler's Run." Youtube/Rockstar Games

A new mode was just recently introduced called Motor Wars for the game "Grand Theft Auto Online" or more commonly known as "GTA Online."

The Motor Wars battle-royale mode was part of the game's latest update called the Smuggler's Run expansion. This Adversary mode will have four teams of up to 28 players dropped in by parachute into a dystopian-type warzone. Armed with only a knife and a pistol, players have to find deadlier weapons and vehicles in order to stay alive. As the time runs out, players will have to eliminate opposing teams and eventually the remaining survivors.

This action-driven mode comes with perks as players will be able to snag some extra cash. GTA enthusiasts who play from now until Sept. 11 will get to earn double "GTA$" which is the in-game currency, and Reputation (RP).

All gamers who log-in to play the "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"-style Motor Wars mode will receive a free Shrewsbury logo t-shirt and also be able to snag discounts as well. They will get 25 percent off on the following items: Pegassi Reaper, Progen Itali GTB, Imponte Nightshade, Invetero Coquette Classic (both models), Bravado Half-Track, Body Armor, Vehicle Armor including Aircraft (Cars/Aircraft), Bulletproof Tires, and Standard Ammo (does not include Mk II specific ammo).

To top it all off, there is a new Premium Race and Time Trial available this week. The new race is called Criss Cross and is limited to the Ruiner 2000 models. All players will as usual earn triple RP. However, those who finish within the top three will earn a big amount of GTA$. The Time Trial during the same stretch will use Route 68. Those who surpass the target time will receive a considerable amount of GTA$ as well as RP rewards.

All these perks and discounts related to Motor Wars are available through Sept. 11.